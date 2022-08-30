President Ramaphosa to appear in Parliament on key national issues

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this afternoon appear in the National Assembly to reply to oral questions on a wide range of key national issues, including South Africa's response to illegal migration and actions at local government and community level to combat the prevalence of rape and other forms of gender-based violence.

The President will also outline the importance of the recent Presidential Social Sector Summit in enabling civil society to be effective in tackling poverty and inequality as part of the national effort to overcome the many social ills that confront communities. In a statement, The Presidency said the President will interact with Members of Parliament on a virtual platform during the hybrid session due to his preparation in Gauteng for public and other engagements during the course of this week.

"As part of his replies, the President will brief Parliament on how Eskom is preparing to integrate renewable energy capacity into the national grid as part of increasing energy supply and reducing the risk of load shedding. "Members of Parliament have also submitted questions on the investigation by law enforcement agencies into allegations around the President's Phala Phala game farm, as well as whether the South African National Defence Force has a role to play in combating criminality in the country," the statement read.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)