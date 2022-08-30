Left Menu

Russian authorities investigate ex-lawmaker for "fakes" about army - TASS

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 20:50 IST
Russian authorities are investigating Ilya Ponomaryov, a former lawmaker turned Ukraine-based Kremlin critic, for spreading "fakes" about the Russian army, TASS news agency cited a Moscow court as saying on Tuesday.

Ponomaryov has come under increased pressure in Russia since becoming the only lawmaker in the 450-strong lower chamber of parliament, the Duma, to vote against the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

