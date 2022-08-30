Goa govt appoints commission to probe land-grabbing cases

The Goa government on Tuesday announced the formation of a one-member commission of a retired High Court judge to conduct inquiry in the land-grabbing cases registered in the state and recommend preventive measures.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters that Justice (retd) V K Jadhav has been appointed to the commission. A Special Investigation Team has registered 111 cases of land-grabbing involving 93 parcels of land and properties measuring a total of 1.5 lakh square metres so far, he said.

As many as 15 persons including officials of the State Revenue and Archives and Archeology department have been arrested in these cases while efforts are on to track down those who are absconding, the chief minister added.

