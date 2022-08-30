Left Menu

MP: Jilted man slits 18-year-old woman's throat, injures her

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 30-08-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 21:00 IST
MP: Jilted man slits 18-year-old woman's throat, injures her
A man allegedly slit the throat of an 18-year-old woman and injured her after she turned down his proposal at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Bangarda village under Mundi police station limits on Monday afternoon, an official said.

The accused identified as Bablu (23) and the victim belong to the Dalit community, said Brijbhushan Hirve, the in-charge of Mundi police station said.

The accused arrived at the woman's house when she was alone as her family was away attending a function in the nearby village. He slit the victim’s throat when she turned down his proposal, the official said.

The woman sustained serious injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused who is absconding, the official said.

According to the victim's sister, the accused told the woman that he was in love with her and wanted to marry her. When she refused, the accused slit her throat and fled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

