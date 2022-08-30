Left Menu

1.30 lakh cusecs water discharged from Mettur dam

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 30-08-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 21:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
As the water discharge from Mettur dam increased to 1.30 lakh cusecs, people living in the low lying areas in Cauvery districts were on Tuesday alerted to move to safer place and not to venture into waterbodies, the PWD officials said.

The discharge from the dam was increased to 1.30 lakh cusecs as the inflow from K R Sagar and Kabini reservoirs was increased to same quantity, officials said.

The Public Works Department officials are keeping a strict vigil on the river banks and monitoring the movement of water across the districts.

The water level in the dam stood at 120 feet, while the availability is 93.47 TMC, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

