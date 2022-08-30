Following are the top headlines at 9 PM: NATION DEL75 JK-CONG-2NDLD RESIGN Former J-K DyCM among 64 Cong leaders resign in support of Azad Jammu: The spate of resignations in the Jammu and Kashmir Congress continued unabated with 64 more leaders including a former deputy chief minister tendering their resignation and joining the Ghulam Nabi Azad camp on Tuesday, leaving the unit of the national party in the Union Territory in tatters. DEL35 GERMANY-ENVOY-CHINA China's infringements along India's border violation of international order: German envoy New Delhi: China's infringements along India's border are a violation of the international order and should not be accepted, but at the same time, there is a need to understand Europe's outrage over the Russian attack on Ukraine, German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann said on Tuesday. BOM34 CG-2ND LD UPA MLAS-ARRIVAL 32 MLAs of ruling UPA in Jharkhand flown to Raipur, bussed to resort Raipur: As many 32 MLAs of the ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand on Tuesday arrived in Raipur by a chartered flight in a bid to thwart the BJP's possible attempt to poach them, and moved into a nearby resort. DEL59 SISODIA-2ND LD CBI-LOCKER Sisodia claims CBI found nothing in its search of his locker, officials said probe continuing Ghaziabad: The CBI ''found nothing'' from its search of his locker, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed on Tuesday after a team of the probe agency went through his locker for about two hours.

MDS18 KL-CONG-G-23 G-23 never existed, claims Congress Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress on Tuesday claimed that the grouping of the G-23 ''never existed'' in the party and blamed the media for ''perpetuating this mythology.'' DEL56 VACCINE-PRECAUTION-DOSES COVID-19 vaccine: Only 12 pc of people in 18-59 age group have taken precaution dose New Delhi: Around 12 per cent of the eligible 77 crore population in the age group of 18-59 years have taken the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, officials said on Tuesday. DEL70 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER J-K: Three LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter (Eds: Updating with details) Srinagar: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. BOM25 MH-CRIMES-NCRB Maharashtra tops in IPC crimes in 2021, UP at second spot: NCRB report Mumbai: Maharashtra recorded the highest number of cases in the country under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in 2021 at 3,67,218, while Mumbai was placed second among major metropolitan cities in registration of criminal offences, according to a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report. DEL83 CUET-NTA Debut edition of CUET-UG saw 60 pc attendance: National Testing Agency New Delhi: The debut edition of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG which concluded last Wednesday recorded 60 per cent attendance, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials. CAL25 JH-DALIT-LD FAMILIES Fifty Dalit families driven out of Jharkhand village; governor seeks report Medininagar: About 50 Dalit families were allegedly driven out of a village, where they were living in for the last four decades, by members of a particular community in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Tuesday. LEGAL LGD29 SC-LD RESERVATION Reservation benefit issue: SC grants three-week to Centre to place on record current stand New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted three weeks to the Centre to clarify its stand on the pleas, including those raising the issue of Scheduled Castes (SC) reservation benefits to Dalits who have converted to other religions like Christianity and Islam. LGD25 UP-HC-GYANVAPI Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi case: HC extends stay on survey at disputed site, says affidavit by ASI DG is sketchy Prayagraj (UP): The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday extended the interim stay till September 30 on a Varanasi court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a physical survey at the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex and further proceedings in this case. FOREIGN FGN48 CHINA-CPC-CONGRESS-LD XI China's Communist Party to hold key congress on Oct 16 to endorse rare 3rd term for President Xi Jinping Beijing: China's all-powerful President Xi Jinping is poised for an unprecedented third five-year term as the ruling Communist Party will hold a key Congress here on October 16, which is set to endorse his continuation in power for life, a privilege so far only bestowed on its founder leader Mao Zedong. By K J M Varma FGN37 PAK-INDIA-VEGETABLES-LCCI Pak business chamber urges government to give permission for vegetables import from India as prices continue to soar: report Islamabad: A leading Pakistani business chamber on Tuesday urged the government to give permission to resume import of vegetables from India through the Wagah border to bring down the soaring prices of vegetables in the country due to the devastating floods.

