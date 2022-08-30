Left Menu

Raj: 2 J-K residents caught roaming in restricted area, caught; being interrogated

Two residents of Jammu and Kashmir were caught in a restricted area in Jaisalmer district and are being interrogated jointly, police said on Tuesday. Assistant Sub-Inspector ASI Premshankar said on the information of the Border Security Force BSF, a police team caught Mohammad Abbas 23 and Mumtaz Ahmed 25, residents of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.They were roaming in the restricted area of the district on Monday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-08-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 21:40 IST
Two residents of Jammu and Kashmir were caught in a restricted area in Jaisalmer district and are being interrogated jointly, police said on Tuesday. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Premshankar said on the information of the Border Security Force (BSF), a police team caught Mohammad Abbas (23) and Mumtaz Ahmed (25), residents of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

They were roaming in the restricted area of the district on Monday. Both the suspects are being jointly interrogated by intelligence agencies, he added.

