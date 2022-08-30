Following are the top headlines at 10 PM: NATION DEL85 LDALL SISODIA Kejriwal claims Sisodia may soon be arrested, Anna Hazare being 'used' to target his govt New Delhi: The AAP-BJP political slugfest intensified Tuesday with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming Anna Hazare is being ''used'' to target his government and expressing apprehension that his deputy Manish Sisodia may soon be arrested by CBI ''under political pressure'' despite ''informally given a clean chit''. CAL29 LD ALL UPA MLAS-JHARKHAND CRISIS Jharkhand’s ruling UPA MLAs flown to Raipur 'safe haven', more likely to follow Raipur/Ranchi: As many 32 MLAs of the ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand on Tuesday flew down to Raipur by a chartered flight from Ranchi in a bid to `ring fence’ them from possible poaching attempts, and then bussed to a nearby resort amidst tight security. MDS22 KL-ASSEMBLY-LD LOK AYUKTA BILL Kerala Assembly passes Lok Ayukta Bill; UDF terms it 'black day' Thiruvananthapuram: Despite stiff opposition raised by the UDF members and their subsequent boycott, the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed the controversial Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to make the executive the appellate authority over reports by the anti-corruption watchdog.

DEL35 GERMANY-ENVOY-CHINA China's infringements along India's border violation of international order: German envoy New Delhi: China's infringements along India's border are a violation of the international order and should not be accepted, but at the same time, there is a need to understand Europe's outrage over the Russian attack on Ukraine, German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann said on Tuesday. DEL92 NAVY-PM-LD NEW ENSIGN Indian Navy to get new ensign, PM Modi to unveil it in Kochi New Delhi: Indian Navy is all set to get a new ensign that will ''do away with the colonial past''.

CAL26 JH-ASSEMBLY-SPEAKER-MARANDI J'khand Speaker reserves order on defection charge against ex-CM Babulal Marandi Ranchi: Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto on Tuesday completed the hearing of a case pertaining to defection charges against senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi and reserved the judgment.

DEL86 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Three local LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian: Police Srinagar: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday, police said. CAL28 WB-AAP-POLLS AAP to launch stir against BJP in Bengal; mulls contesting rural polls, LS elections in state Kolkata: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is eyeing a pan-India footprint, will soon launch an agitation across West Bengal against the ''dictatorial functioning'' of the BJP-led government at the Centre, as part of its nationwide programme. DEL80 GERMANY-INDIA-VISA Working to speed up issuance of visa: German ambassador New Delhi: With thousands of Indian students waiting for visa to join academic courses in Germany, German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann described the situation on Tuesday as ''heart-breaking'' and said efforts are underway to facilitate their travel to the country. DEL91 DL-SHAH-FORENSIC Forensic investigation made mandatory in Delhi in offences that attract 6-year jail term New Delhi: A forensic investigation has been made mandatory in Delhi in all cases in which the offence attracts a punishment of six years of imprisonment or more. DEL83 CUET-NTA Debut edition of CUET-UG saw 60 pc attendance: National Testing Agency New Delhi: The debut edition of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG which concluded Tuesday recorded 60 per cent attendance, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials. BOM39 MH-2ND LD KAMAL KHAN Actor KRK arrested over 2020 tweets against Akshay, RGV; police say he targeted Bollywood Mumbai: Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, has been arrested over his 2020 tweets about Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Verma with city police claiming that his posts were communal and he targeted Bollywood personalities. BUSINESS DEL90 BIZ-RICE-PROCUREMENT Govt expects higher rice procurement of 518 LT in Kharif season despite output worries New Delhi: The government on Tuesday fixed the rice procurement estimate for the central pool at 518 lakh tonnes (LT) for the current Kharif season, up by 1.60 per cent from the last year despite production concerns.

LEGAL LGD36 SC-2ND LD IDGAH MAIDAN No Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru: SC New Delhi: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan will not be held, the Supreme Court Tuesday said while refusing to grant permission for the function and ordered status quo on land by both parties. FOREIGN FGN48 CHINA-CPC-CONGRESS-LD XI China's Communist Party to hold key congress on Oct 16 to endorse rare 3rd term for President Xi Jinping Beijing: China's all-powerful President Xi Jinping is poised for an unprecedented third five-year term as the ruling Communist Party will hold a key Congress here on October 16, which is set to endorse his continuation in power for life, a privilege so far only bestowed on its founder leader Mao Zedong. By K J M Varma PTI RDT RDT

