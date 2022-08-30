Asia Cup Scoreboard: AFG vs Bangla

Afghanistan Innings: Hazratullah Zazai lbw b Mosaddek 23 Rahmanullah Gurbaz st Mushfiqur b Shakib 11 Ibrahim Zadran not out 42 Mohammad Nabi lbw b Mohammad Saifuddin 8 Najibullah Zadran not out 43 Extras: (LB-1 W-3) 4 Total: (For 3 wickets in 18.3 overs) 131 Fall of wickets: 1/15 2/45 3/62 Bowling: Shakib Al Hasan 4-0-13-1, Mustafizur Rahman 3-0-30-0, Mahedi Hasan 4-0-26-0, Taskin Ahmed 3-0-22-0, Mosaddek Hossain 2.3-0-12-1, Mohammad Saifuddin 2-0-27-1.

