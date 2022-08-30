Left Menu

Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping minor in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-08-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 23:14 IST
A special POCSO court here on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years in jail for raping a nine-year-old girl.

Special judge Baburam also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on Sandeep Kumar after holding him guilty under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

District government counsel Rajive Sharma told PTI that the accused had on June 5, 2018 lured the girl on the pretext of giving her clothes and took her to a field where he raped her.

After reaching home, the survivor narrated her ordeal to her family members following which her father lodged a complaint.

