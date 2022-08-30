Man nabbed with gold worth Rs 65L at Amritsar airport

A passenger who arrived from Dubai was nabbed with gold worth Rs 65.16 lakh at the Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport here on Tuesday, Customs department officials said.

The passenger was trying to cross through the green channel. He was asked as to whether he was carrying any dutiable or any precious metal to which he replied in negative, a department spokesperson said.

However, on personal search, three transparent poly pouches containing four gold chains totaling 1,240 grams, which were concealed in the underwear, were recovered.

Further investigation is in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)