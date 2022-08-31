Delhi: 36-year-old held for killing man over refusal to give Rs 100 to buy marijuana

A 36-year-old man was arrested for alleged killing a person who refused to give him Rs 100 to buy marijuana in west Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Lal Babu, a resident of Moti Nagar, they said. On Monday, police received information about a stabbing incident under the Shadipur Flyover Railway Track. Naseem Alam, who was injured in the incident, was taken to RML hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. During investigation, police checked the footage of CCTV cameras near the spot and identified Babu. The police nabbed him following a nearly two-hour long chase on foot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said. The accused confessed that on the intervening night Monday and Tuesday, he along with his associate Bhoma were sitting under the flyover and taking drugs, police said. Alam along with another person named Taukir Ansari came there to buy marijuana. The accused asked for Rs 100 to buy marijuana for themselves, the DCP said. The deceased and his friend refused to give money following which a scuffle ensued. During the scuffle, Bhoma caught the deceased and Babu stabbed him with a knife and fled the spot, she said. Bhoma is absconding and efforts are being made nab him, police said.

