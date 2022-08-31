Left Menu

Taliban set off fireworks to celebrate first anniversary of U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

Celebratory fireworks lit up the Kabul sky on Tuesday night on the first anniversary of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, which the Taliban are marking as 'Freedom Day'. The withdrawal, completed a minute before midnight local time on Aug. 30, came as the war-torn country was taken over by the Taliban, who had waged a 20-year insurgency against U.S.-led forces that invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 following the Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2022 01:09 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 01:09 IST
Taliban set off fireworks to celebrate first anniversary of U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

Celebratory fireworks lit up the Kabul sky on Tuesday night on the first anniversary of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, which the Taliban are marking as 'Freedom Day'.

The withdrawal, completed a minute before midnight local time on Aug. 30, came as the war-torn country was taken over by the Taliban, who had waged a 20-year insurgency against U.S.-led forces that invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 following the Sept. 11 attacks in New York. "Fireworks with various and beautiful colours are going to be held to mark Freedom Day," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had said earlier on Tuesday.

The fireworks were accompanied by intense celebratory aerial firing in many areas of Kabul. The de-facto Taliban government has also declared Wednesday a public holiday to mark the day, the labour ministry said.

The head of the U.S. Central Command had said back then that there was "a lot of heartbreak" associated with the departure. Having failed to anticipate the Taliban would prevail so quickly, Washington and its NATO allies were forced into a hasty exit. The United States completed its military withdrawal from Afghanistan after a huge but chaotic airlift that cost the lives of 13 U.S. service members and left behind thousands of Afghans and hundreds of Americans still seeking an escape from Taliban rule.

Some have since been able to leave, but many others remain in Afghanistan, where the Taliban are looking to establish a fully-functional government that is recognised by the international community. The Taliban also are now dealing with an insurgency of their own, led by the Afghanistan affiliate of the Islamic State militant group. (Writing by Gibran Peshimam; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global
4
U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19

U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022