U.S., Japanese and South Korean national security counterparts to meet this week

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2022 04:18 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 04:18 IST
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on Wednesday and Thursday in Hawaii, the White House said, amid tensions in the region over China.

"After the trilateral meeting, Mr. Sullivan will visit the United States Indo-Pacific Command to discuss our alliances in defense of the free and open Indo-Pacific," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

