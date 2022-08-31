Left Menu

J'khand police arrests BJP's Seema Patra for allegedly torturing tribal help

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 31-08-2022 09:22 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 09:22 IST
Jharkhand police on Wednesday arrested suspended BJP leader Seema Patra, wife of a retired IAS officer, on allegations of torturing her 29-year-old tribal help Sunita, police sources said.

Acting on a tip-off from a government employee, the Ranchi Police had rescued the woman from Patra's residence last week and recorded the domestic help' statement on Tuesday before a magistrate, sources said.

Patra had allegedly kept the woman captive in her residence in Ranchi's posh Ashok Nagar area for several years.

Patra was suspended by BJP after a video of the woman, Sunita, narrating her ordeal, went viral on social media with demands for Patra's arrest.

Governor Ramesh Bais too on Tuesday asked DGP Neeraj Sinha as to why no action has been taken against suspended BJP leader.

Members of various tribal outfits visited Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) where the woman is undergoing treatment and met her on Tuesday.

