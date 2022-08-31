Left Menu

India lodged avg 86 rapes daily, 49 offences against women per hour in 2021: Govt data

Updated: 31-08-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 11:24 IST
India registered 31,677 cases of rape in 2021 -- an average 86 daily -- while nearly 49 cases of crime against women were lodged every single hour, according to the latest government report on crimes in the country.

The number of rape cases in 2020 was 28,046, while it was 32,033 in 2019, the National Crime Records Bureau's 'Crime in India 2021' report showed. The NCRB functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Among states, Rajasthan (6,337) was on top of the list followed by Madhya Pradesh (2,947), Maharashtra (2,496) and Uttar Pradesh (2,845), while Delhi recorded 1,250 rape cases in 2021, it showed.

The rate of crime (per lakh population) for rape was highest in Rajasthan (16.4) followed by Chandigarh (13.3), Delhi (12.9), Haryana (12.3) and Arunachal Pradesh (11.1). The all-India average rate stood at 4.8, according to the NCRB.

Overall 4,28,278 cases of 'crimes against women' were lodged across the country in 2021, with a rate of crime (per one lakh population) 64.5. The charge-sheeting rate in such offences was 77.1, the official data showed.

The number of cases of crimes against women in 2020 stood at 3,71,503 and in 2019 at 4,05,326.

The crimes against women category included offences like rape, rape with murder, dowry, acid attacks, suicide abetment, kidnapping, forced marriage, human trafficking, online harassment, among others.

In 2021, the maximum cases of crimes against women were lodged in Uttar Pradesh (56,083) followed by Rajasthan (40,738), Maharashtra (39,526), West Bengal (35,884) and Odisha 31,352, the NCRB showed.

However, in terms of rate of crime against women, Assam (168.3) was on the top of the list for 2021, followed by Delhi (147), Odisha (137), Haryana (119.7) and Telangana (111.2).

