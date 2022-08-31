Left Menu

Air strike hits capital of in Ethiopia's Tigray region - health official

An air strike hit the neighbourhood near a hospital in the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region late on Tuesday, said the head of another hospital which received casualties, less than a week after fighting shattered a four-month old ceasefire. Kibrom Gebreselassie, chief executive of Ayder General Hospital, said on Twitter that an area near Mekelle General Hospital had been hit.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 11:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ethiopia

An air strike hit the neighbourhood near a hospital in the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region late on Tuesday, said the head of another hospital which received casualties, less than a week after fighting shattered a four-month old ceasefire.

Kibrom Gebreselassie, chief executive of Ayder General Hospital, said on Twitter that an area near Mekelle General Hospital had been hit. The extent of the damage and casualties was unclear. Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu, military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane and the prime minister's spokeswoman Billene Seyoum did not respond to requests for comment on the air strike.

