IAF rescues Israeli national from high-altitude area in Ladakh

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-08-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 14:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Air Force on Wednesday rescued an Israeli national who was stuck at a height of more than 16,000 feet near Markha valley in Ladakh.

''On 31 August 2022, 114 Helicopter Unit received a call for casualty evacuation from Nimaling Camp near Markha Valley. The Israeli national, Atar Kahana, was suffering from high-altitude sickness, including vomiting and low oxygen saturation,'' a Srinagar-based defence spokesman said.

He said Wing Commander Ashish Kapoor and Flt Lt Rhythm Mehra as aircrew number 1 and Squadron Leader Neha Singh and Squadron leader Ajinkya Kher as aircrew number 2, got airborne within minutes, for this time-critical mission. ''Following the shortest route, the aircraft reached the spot within 20 minutes of flying time and spotted the casualty on the Gongmaru La pass at an elevation of 16,800 feet,'' the spokesman said. He said the aircrew number 1 carried out a thorough recce and landed at the mountain pass with the assistance of aircrew number 2 and picked up Kahana from the pass in the turbulent weather conditions. ''The casualty was recovered expeditiously within the limited time of one hour at Air Force Station Leh,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

