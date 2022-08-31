Former Mpumalanga municipal managers released on bail

Two former Mpumalanga municipal managers have been released on R5000 bail after they were arrested on Monday for contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Theron Zwelishe Shongwe (47) and Thusi Hezekiel Kubheka (65) who were employed by the Msukaligwa Municipality in Mpumalanga, were arrested by the Hawks alongside the Municipality's former community service manager, Masego Mmabatho Matsheka (51).

They appeared before the Ermelo Magistrate's Court on Monday after their arrest by the Nelspruit-based Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team for fraud, theft and contravention of the PFMA.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said: "It is alleged that between 2014 and 2018, the former municipality officials contravened the PFMA by selling and exchanging the property belonging to the municipality which included the reservoir and the water pump which are meant to serve the basic needs of the community. "

They also exchanged the municipality properties with higher value to the property of lower value to benefit the private person without considering the essential benefits towards the community."

She said the matter was reported to the Hawks in March 2020 for further probing.

"During the investigation, it was established that the correct procurement processes were not followed and that the properties which were sold belonged to the municipality for the benefit of the community," she said.

The case against the trio was postponed to 06 October 2022 for further investigation.

More arrests are imminent, said Sekgotodi.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)