Man roaming with sharp weapon in Latur held
PTI | Latur | Updated: 31-08-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 17:39 IST
A 23-year-old man roaming with a sharp weapon in Latur city was nabbed, police said on Wednesday.
Yogesh alias Shakti Gurane was found roaming with the weapon in the Sarola Chowk area. A police team detained him, an official said, adding that a case has been registered under the Arms Act.
