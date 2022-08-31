Man roaming with sharp weapon in Latur held

A 23-year-old man roaming with a sharp weapon in Latur city was nabbed, police said on Wednesday.

Yogesh alias Shakti Gurane was found roaming with the weapon in the Sarola Chowk area. A police team detained him, an official said, adding that a case has been registered under the Arms Act.

