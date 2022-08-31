Man slits throat of woman after she turns down marriage proposal in MP's Khandwa

A man slit the throat of a woman at Bangarda village in Madhya Pradesh after she turned down his marriage proposal, said police. The girl was operated upon but her condition is still critical, said Vivek Singh, SP Civil Lines, Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.

Later, the man, Bablu, accused of slitting the throat of the woman in Bangarda village in Khandwa district, was found dead in a backwater, said the Punasa sub-divisional magistrate. Officials said that the girl and boy both belong to the same community.

In a separate incident, earlier, a girl in Jharkhand's Dumka district was allegedly set on fire by a person after she did not reciprocate his proposal. The accused Shahrukh poured petrol on her and set her ablaze on August 23. The police have already arrested the accused. (ANI)

