Left Menu

50 Dalit families assaulted, evicted from Jharkhand village, 3 held

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 31-08-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 18:19 IST
50 Dalit families assaulted, evicted from Jharkhand village, 3 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting and evicting 50 Dalit families from a village, police said.

Fifty families of the Mushar community living in Tongri Pahadi in Pandu police station area were allegedly assaulted and driven out of the village on Monday.

Jitendra Mushar, a leader of the community, said their belongings were loaded onto vehicles, which dropped them at a nearby forest.

He alleged that a mob led by village head Israr Ansari drove them out of their homes of over four decades.

Police said they have filed a case against 12 persons and 150 unknown people.

The village head, retired health worker Rasool Ansari and one Mumtaz Ansari were arrested, they said.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Bishrampur Surjit Kumar said prohibitory order has been imposed in the area in view of the prevailing tension.

Palamu's Deputy Commissioner A Dode said the incident was the outcome of a land dispute, and was in no way communal.

Members of the Muslim community provided documents showing that the land belonged to them, while those evicted do not have any land-related documents, he said.

''Action will be taken against those who took law into their own hands. Three people have been arrested and efforts are on to nab the others,'' Dode said.

At present, the evicted families have been accommodated in the old police station building.

A plan is being chalked out to rehabilitate them somewhere under government schemes, the deputy commissioner said.

Food, clothes and other essentials are being provided to the evicted families, and there is a proposal to provide them pension, he said.

A huge contingent of police led by senior officers has been deployed in the village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022