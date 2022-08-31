FinMin releases Rs 4,189 crore as rural local bodies grant to 5 states
The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said it has released Rs 4,189 crore to five states for providing grants to the rural local bodies.
''The Department of Expenditure (has) released an amount of Rs 4,189.58 crore to Karnataka (Rs 628.07 crore), Tripura (Rs 44.10 crore), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 2,239.80 crore), Andhra Pradesh (Rs 569.01 crore) and Gujarat (Rs 708.60 crore) for providing grants to the Rural Local Bodies,'' an official statement said.
This grant is based on the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission and are released to the states as per the advice of the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation for making improvements in two services -- sanitation and maintenance of Open-Defecation Free (ODF) status and supply of drinking water, rain water harvesting and water recycling.
The states are required to transfer the grants to the local bodies within 10 working days of receipt from the Union Government. Any delay beyond 10 working days requires the state governments to release the grants with interest, the statement said.
