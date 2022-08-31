Ex-UBI officer gets 2 years' rigorous imprisonment in bribery case

In a bribery case of 2012, the Special Judge, CBI cases, Siliguri, sentenced Captain Kanwar Akashdeep Mahabir, then Security Manager, Union Bank of India, Regional Office, to two years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 40,000. CBI had registered the case on November 6, 2012 against Captain Kanwar Akashdeep Mahabir, then Security Manager, Union Bank of India, Regional Office, Siliguri and also Security In-charge of Guwahati Region of Union Bank of India on a complaint.

"It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000/-from the complainant for showing official favour. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000," stated an official CBI release. The Trial Court found the accused guilty and convicted him.

In another case, the Additional District Judge for CBI cases, Coimbatore sentenced Siva Subramaniam, then Sub Post Master, Unjalur, Erode District (Tamil Nadu) to four years' Rigorous Imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh. CBI had registered the case on the allegations that Siva Subramaniam, Sub Post Master, Unjalur Sub Post Office, Erode District, during the period 2014-16, had cheated the customers by misappropriating the deposit amounts collected from them in Term Deposit accounts, Savings Bank accounts, Kisan Vikas Patras and monthly income scheme.

A loss of Rs. 20 lakh was caused to the Department of Posts. After the investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the accused. (ANI)

