Left Menu

Ex-UBI officer gets 2 years' rigorous imprisonment in bribery case

In a bribery case of 2012, the Special Judge, CBI cases, Siliguri, sentenced Captain Kanwar Akashdeep Mahabir, then Security Manager, Union Bank of India, Regional Office, to two years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 40,000.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 20:31 IST
Ex-UBI officer gets 2 years' rigorous imprisonment in bribery case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bribery case of 2012, the Special Judge, CBI cases, Siliguri, sentenced Captain Kanwar Akashdeep Mahabir, then Security Manager, Union Bank of India, Regional Office, to two years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 40,000. CBI had registered the case on November 6, 2012 against Captain Kanwar Akashdeep Mahabir, then Security Manager, Union Bank of India, Regional Office, Siliguri and also Security In-charge of Guwahati Region of Union Bank of India on a complaint.

"It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000/-from the complainant for showing official favour. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000," stated an official CBI release. The Trial Court found the accused guilty and convicted him.

In another case, the Additional District Judge for CBI cases, Coimbatore sentenced Siva Subramaniam, then Sub Post Master, Unjalur, Erode District (Tamil Nadu) to four years' Rigorous Imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh. CBI had registered the case on the allegations that Siva Subramaniam, Sub Post Master, Unjalur Sub Post Office, Erode District, during the period 2014-16, had cheated the customers by misappropriating the deposit amounts collected from them in Term Deposit accounts, Savings Bank accounts, Kisan Vikas Patras and monthly income scheme.

A loss of Rs. 20 lakh was caused to the Department of Posts. After the investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022