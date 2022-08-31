Left Menu

Did not receive any donation in excess of Rs 20,000 in 2018-19, 2020-21: NC to poll panel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 20:41 IST
Did not receive any donation in excess of Rs 20,000 in 2018-19, 2020-21: NC to poll panel
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has informed the Election Commission that it did not receive any donation in excess of Rs 20,000 from individual donors and entities during financial years 2018-19 and 2020-21.

The party's contribution reports for the two fiscals were put in public domain by the poll panel on Wednesday. The two reports were received by the EC on August 22.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference is a recognised state party.

The party said it received ''nil'' contributions in excess of Rs 20,000 during FYs 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Section 29 C of the Representation of the People Act states that the treasurer of a political party or any other person authorised by it will prepare a report about the contribution in excess of Rs 20,000 received by the party from any person or other entities in a financial year.

The Election Commission had been pushing to do away with the limitation of Rs 20,000 to make it mandatory for parties to show on record all voluntary donations, irrespective of the sum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022