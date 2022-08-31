Sweden sends Ukraine artillery rounds in fresh aid package -Ukrainian defence minister
Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2022 21:24 IST
Sweden has provided Ukraine with a new defence aid package containing artillery rounds, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday.
"Great news from Sweden: 7th military package with artillery ammo will strengthen #UAarmy," Reznikov wrote on Twitter, thanking Sweden's foreign and defence ministers. "Together we will restore peace and security in Europe," he added.
