Sweden sends Ukraine artillery rounds in fresh aid package -Ukrainian defence minister

Sweden has provided Ukraine with a new defence aid package containing artillery rounds, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday.

"Great news from Sweden: 7th military package with artillery ammo will strengthen #UAarmy," Reznikov wrote on Twitter, thanking Sweden's foreign and defence ministers. "Together we will restore peace and security in Europe," he added.

