Sudanesed protester dies during renewed protests in Khartoum -doctors' group
Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 31-08-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 21:59 IST
- Country:
- Sudan
A Sudanese demonstrator died on Wednesday after being hit in the head with a tear gas canister and then run over by a security forces vehicle during renewed protests in the capital Khartoum, a statement by the Central Doctors' Committee said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement