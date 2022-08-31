Keel laid for warship being built at Cochin Shipyard Ltd

The keel laying ceremony was held for the first warship of anti-submarine warfare shallow craft (ASW SWC) project being built at Cochin Shipyard Limited here, a defence release said on Wednesday.

Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, Controller Warship Production and Acquisition, who was the chief guest at the function, laid the keel on Tuesday in presence of CMD of Cochin Shipyard Limited Madhu S Nair and top officials of the Navy and the shipyard, the release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Admiral Deshmukh appreciated efforts by the shipyard in achieving the milestone despite COVID-19 constraints and resultant lockdowns.

He called it a noteworthy achievement by the shipyard and commended professionalism displayed by all.

Further, he highlighted that construction of these vessels is a major boost for the country's self-reliance and 'Make in India' commitment, the release said.

He indicated that keel laying is a major milestone activity in the shipbuilding process and paves way for amalgamation of various blocks towards a fully-constructed ship.

Vice Admiral Deshmukh further said that these platforms will undertake sub-surface surveillance in coastal areas with the purpose of detecting and neutralising underwater threats.

In his address, CMD Nair, highlighted that despite several challenges posed by the pandemic during execution of this complex shipbuilding project, the shipyard has ensured continuous production of vessels through innovative solutions.

He thanked the Indian Navy for their unstinted support and reiterated the shipyard's commitment to deliver quality ships on time, the release added.

