Irresponsible remarks: Chinese embassy on German envoy's comments on China's border 'infringements'

A day after German envoy Philipp Ackermann said China's ''infringements'' along its border with India are a violation of the international order, the Chinese embassy here described the remarks on Wednesday as ''irresponsible''.

The embassy spokesperson, Wang Xiaojian, said the boundary question between China and India is a ''historical burden'' and that it should be handled by the two countries bilaterally.

''Felt regretted about the comments by a German diplomat in India on Aug 30. The boundary question btw China and India is a historical burden left by colonists. The irresponsible remarks went too far,'' Wang said in a tweet.

''The boundary question should be handled by China and India bilaterally. This is the consensus of the two sides. There's no space for any third party to intervene or make unwarranted comments or pick sides,'' he added.

At a media interaction, the German envoy said China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh are ''outrageous'' and Chinese ''infringements'' along the country's border with India are an ''extremely difficult'' matter, which should not be accepted.

He also noted that the problem at India's border with China is different from the Russian attack on Ukraine and that the two issues should not be equated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)