Left Menu

Indian and Chinese militaries hold talks in eastern Ladakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 23:27 IST
Indian and Chinese militaries hold talks in eastern Ladakh
  • Country:
  • India

Senior military officials of India and China held talks in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday, focusing on maintaining security and stability in the region.

People familiar with the development said it was routine dialogue at the level of major general and such talks take place on a monthly basis.

The talks came amid a lingering standoff between the two sides at several friction points in the region.

There was no official word on the talks.

The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in the stand-off at the friction points for more than two years.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are key for the overall development of the bilateral ties.

The two militaries have held 16 rounds of corps commander-level talks to resolve the standoff.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022