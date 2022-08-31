UP: Girl hangs self after boy shares her morphed pics online

A 17-year-old-girl allegedly committed suicide after her morphed pictures were posted online, police said on Wednesday. Circle office Vijay Singh said the girl, who is a resident of a village under Bhartana police station area, hanged herself.

She was allegedly disturbed after a boy she knew morphed her pictures and posted them online, he said. The police have sent the body for postmortem and initiated a probe into the matter.

