Left Menu

UP: Girl hangs self after boy shares her morphed pics online

A 17-year-old-girl allegedly committed suicide after her morphed pictures were posted online, police said on Wednesday. Circle office Vijay Singh said the girl, who is a resident of a village under Bhartana police station area, hanged herself.She was allegedly disturbed after a boy she knew morphed her pictures and posted them online, he said.

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 31-08-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 23:45 IST
UP: Girl hangs self after boy shares her morphed pics online
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old-girl allegedly committed suicide after her morphed pictures were posted online, police said on Wednesday. Circle office Vijay Singh said the girl, who is a resident of a village under Bhartana police station area, hanged herself.

She was allegedly disturbed after a boy she knew morphed her pictures and posted them online, he said. The police have sent the body for postmortem and initiated a probe into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022