SCOREBOARD: India vs Hong Kong

Hong Kong Innings: Nizakat Khan run out 10 Yasim Murtaza c Avesh Khan b Arshdeep Singh 9 Babar Hayat c Avesh Khan b Ravindra Jadeja 41 Kinchit Shah c Ravi Bishnoi b Bhuvneshwar 30 Aizaz Khan b Avesh Khan 14 Zeeshan Ali not out 26 Scott McKechnie not out 16 Extras: (lb-1, w-3, nb-2) 6 Total: 152/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 12-1, 51-2, 74-3, 105-4, 116-5 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-0-15-1, Arshdeep Singh 4-044-1, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-15-1, Avesh Khan 4-0-53-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-18-0, Virat Kohli 1-0-6-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)