3 held with sharp-edged weapons in J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-08-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 23:49 IST
  Country:
  • India

Three people, including a Nepali resident, were arrested with sharp-edged weapons here on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Govind, a resident of Nepal, while he was headed towards Bishnahin from Deoli, they said.

He had some sharp-edged weapons in his possession, police said. In a separate incident, two men -- Malkeet Singh and Amrit Singh -- coming from R S Pura to Satwari were held after sharp-edged weapons were seized from their vehicle, they said.

The three have been booked under the Arms Act, police said.

