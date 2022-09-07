Putin says Ukraine government is 'illegitimate regime'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday repeated his assertion that the Ukrainian government is an "illegitimate regime," saying it was founded after a "coup" in 2014.
Speaking at an economic forum in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, Putin also rejected claims that Russia had violated international law.
