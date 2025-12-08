Left Menu

China Welcomes Putin's India Visit as a Boost to Global South Unity

China praised Vladimir Putin's visit to India, emphasizing the importance of trilateral relations between China, Russia, and India. This collaboration is seen as beneficial for both regional and global stability. Putin's visit focused on enhancing economic ties and underscored India and China's importance as Moscow's close allies.

China Welcomes Putin's India Visit as a Boost to Global South Unity
Beijing has welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, underscoring the significance of the trilateral relationship among China, Russia, and India. Officials stated that these nations are crucial parts of the Global South and contribute to regional and global stability.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized that maintaining strong ties aligns with the national interests of each country and fosters peace and prosperity. Putin's visit, closely monitored by China, comes as India and China work towards normalizing their relations.

During his visit, Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed various bilateral agreements aimed at boosting trade and economic cooperation, with a target to increase the trade volume substantially by 2030. This visit marks Putin's first since 2021.

