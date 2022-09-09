Left Menu

First warning issued at Prakasam Barrage as Krishna flood rises

The first warning signal has been raised at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada as the flood flow in river Krishna touched four lakh cusecs on Friday morning.The flood is only rising as over 4.25 lakh cusecs cubic feet of water flow per second has been discharged at Dr K L Rao Sagar Pulichintala, upstream the Prakasam Barrage, according to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar.Krishna district Collector P Ranjit Basha directed the government machinery to be on high alert in view of the rising flood.

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 09-09-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 10:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The flood is only rising as over 4.25 lakh cusecs (cubic feet of water flow per second) has been discharged at Dr K L Rao Sagar Pulichintala, upstream the Prakasam Barrage, according to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar.

Krishna district Collector P Ranjit Basha directed the government machinery to be on high alert in view of the rising flood. He asked people not to go near the river course.

Meanwhile, river Penna also continued to be in spate with increasing inflows.

The inflow at Somasila reservoir in SPS Nellore district touched 30,000 cusecs on Friday.

The Gandikota reservoir in YSR Kadapa district too got about 30,000 cusecs of water. From here, the floodwater is being released into the Mylavaram reservoir, where the outflow has increased to 24,957 cusecs, according to the Water Resources Department data.

The flood in Penna has cut off a major road in Jammalamadugu mandal, snapping road communication links to 16 villages.

The Bhairavanitippa reservoir in the Krishna basin in Anantapuramu district is filling up fast with copious inflows, following which 30,276 cusecs of water is being discharged.

According to the Water Resources Information Management System data, the cumulative storage in all major reservoirs on various rivers touched 770.99 thousand million cubic feet as on September 9, which is 89.07 per cent of the total capacity.

On the same day last year the storage was 739.44 tmc ft.

