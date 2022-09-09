Erdogan says to request Russia sends goods through Black Sea corridor -media
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will request Russian goods are sent through the Black Sea corridor established under a U.N.-backed grain deal when he meets Russian President Vladimir Putin next week, broadcaster Haberturk said on Friday.
It cited him as telling reporters on his plane returning from a trip to the Balkans that the export of Russian grain and other goods would help poor countries in a difficult situation.
