Left Menu

2 cleaners die of toxic sewer fumes in Outer Delhi's Bakkarwala

Chandiliya worked as a private sweeper in the colony and Ashok as security guard in DDA flats, police said.There was a complaint of sewer blockage in the society and Chandilya was the first one to go down the sewer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2022 09:26 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 09:26 IST
2 cleaners die of toxic sewer fumes in Outer Delhi's Bakkarwala
  • Country:
  • India

A sweeper and a security guard died on Friday in Outer Delhi's Mundka area after they inhaled toxic gases inside a sewer they had gone down to clean, police said.

Police got a call at 3.43 pm informing them that a man had fallen inside a sewer in Pocket-D of Lok Nayak Puram, Bakkarwala, they said.

They reached the spot, Highway Apartment, and found two men lying unconscious in a sewer, a senior police officer said.

They were identified as Rohit Chandiliya, 32, a resident of JJ Colony Bakkarwala, and Ashok, 30, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, police said. Chandiliya worked as a private sweeper in the colony and Ashok as security guard in DDA flats, police said.

There was a complaint of sewer blockage in the society and Chandilya was the first one to go down the sewer. But as soon as he inhaled the toxic fumes inside, he fell unconscious and fell down, said a police officer.

To rescue him, Ashok too went inside and he also fell unconscious.

Two other people tried to rescue them both, but they aborted the attempt after feeling dizzy due to the poisonous gases.

Residents of the society tried to pull the two men out of the sewer, but Chandilya and Ashok were too deep inside, the officer said.

Police and fire brigade broke the ground around the manhole and pulled the two men out. They were taken to nearby Rathi Hospital where they both were declared “brought dead”, the officer said.

Their bodies have been preserved at SGM mortuary.

A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC is being registered, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022