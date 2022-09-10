2 cleaners die of toxic sewer fumes in Outer Delhi's Bakkarwala

A sweeper and a security guard died on Friday in Outer Delhi's Mundka area after they inhaled toxic gases inside a sewer they had gone down to clean, police said.

Police got a call at 3.43 pm informing them that a man had fallen inside a sewer in Pocket-D of Lok Nayak Puram, Bakkarwala, they said.

They reached the spot, Highway Apartment, and found two men lying unconscious in a sewer, a senior police officer said.

They were identified as Rohit Chandiliya, 32, a resident of JJ Colony Bakkarwala, and Ashok, 30, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, police said. Chandiliya worked as a private sweeper in the colony and Ashok as security guard in DDA flats, police said.

There was a complaint of sewer blockage in the society and Chandilya was the first one to go down the sewer. But as soon as he inhaled the toxic fumes inside, he fell unconscious and fell down, said a police officer.

To rescue him, Ashok too went inside and he also fell unconscious.

Two other people tried to rescue them both, but they aborted the attempt after feeling dizzy due to the poisonous gases.

Residents of the society tried to pull the two men out of the sewer, but Chandilya and Ashok were too deep inside, the officer said.

Police and fire brigade broke the ground around the manhole and pulled the two men out. They were taken to nearby Rathi Hospital where they both were declared “brought dead”, the officer said.

Their bodies have been preserved at SGM mortuary.

A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC is being registered, police added.

