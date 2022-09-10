Left Menu

Northeast Delhi violence: Accused flees with mother after getting bail, court issues proclamation process

A Delhi Court has directed to issue a proclamation process against an accused who has fled with his mother after getting bail.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 15:23 IST
Northeast Delhi violence: Accused flees with mother after getting bail, court issues proclamation process
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Court has directed to issue a proclamation process against an accused who has fled with his mother after getting bail. Notably, the mother is surety for her son. Both of them are now untraceable. They have also sold the house where they were residing earlier.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of Karkardooma Court has directed to issue a process of the proclamation against accused Ajay Kumar for securing his presence. He is an accused in a riot case registered at police Khajoori Khas, Delhi. The court noted that the warrant of attachment issued against Premwati, surety for accused Ajay, received unexecuted with a report that the surety has left the given address after selling the same and her new address is not known. The NBW against accused Ajay Kumar is also received unexecuted with the same report.

The mother is the surety of the accused and from the reports, it is apparent that they have changed their address without giving any intimation to this court. In the bail bond, both of them had furnished the same address and no other address was mentioned therein, the court said. The court observed, "It is thus, well apparent that the accused as well as his surety, both have become untraceable, because of their own act. Accused Ajay has stopped appearing in the case.

"In these circumstances, I am satisfied that NBW against him cannot be executed in normal circumstances, as the accused is hiding himself," the court said. "Hence, issue process under Section 82 CrPC against the accused Ajay Kumar, which must be published in accordance with the law, with at least a gap of one month from the next date ofhearing," the court directed in the order of September 8, 2022.

Along with the surety bond two original FDRs were furnished by the surety Premwati. Same be sent to concerned Bank Manager as well as to the concerned company, for their encashment, the court said. The court directed the concerned Bank Manager and Manager of Sahara Co-operative Society Ltd to deposit the maturity amount of the respective FDRs, in the court by the next date of hearing on October 27, 2022.

The court has also directed to send the original FDR along with a copy of this order to respective Branch Manager. The process of proclamation under section 82 of CrPC is a written proclamation by the Court requiring an accused to appear at a specified place and at a specified time not less than thirty days from the date of publishing such proclamation.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
3
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022