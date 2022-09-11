Left Menu

14 gold bars weighing 2.323 kg gold seized in Assam's Karbi Anglong, 2 held

In a joint operation, Assam Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) arrested two persons and seized 2.323 kg of gold from a passenger bus in Karbi Anglong district on Saturday night.

ANI | Karbi Anglong (Assam) | Updated: 11-09-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 13:44 IST
2.323 kg of gold seized (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a joint operation, Assam Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) arrested two persons and seized 2.323 kg of gold from a passenger bus in Karbi Anglong district on Saturday night. Based on secret information, a Naka checking was set up by police and CRPF personnel at the Laharijan area in Karbi Anglong district and seized the gold.

"During checking, the security personnel recovered 14 gold bars weighing 2.323 kg from the night super bus. We arrested three persons in connection with this," John Das, SDPO of Bokajan Sub-Division told ANI. The arrested persons have been identified as 24-years-old Md Mohim 41-years-old and Md Masharudin, both hail from the Thiubal district of Manipur.

The police official also said that the bus was coming from Manipur and was going towards Guwahati. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

