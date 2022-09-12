Left Menu

Deputy President Mabuza to attend inauguration of President-elect of Kenya

“South Africa and Kenya enjoy strong bilateral relations, which are mutually beneficial and underpinned by common values and principles,” the statement read.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-09-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 19:08 IST
Deputy President Mabuza to attend inauguration of President-elect of Kenya
“South Africa and Kenya enjoy strong bilateral relations, which are mutually beneficial and underpinned by common values and principles,” the statement read. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Deputy President David Mabuza is headed to Nairobi, Kenya, to attend the inauguration of President-elect, William Samoei Ruto, which takes place on Tuesday, 13 September 2022.

According to a statement released on Monday, President-elect Ruto invited President Ramaphosa, who has since delegated the Deputy President to represent the government and people of South Africa at the inauguration.

"South Africa and Kenya enjoy strong bilateral relations, which are mutually beneficial and underpinned by common values and principles," the statement read.

The Deputy President's Office said the inauguration follows the peacefully held national elections on 9 August 2022, where the incoming President received the majority of votes to become the fifth democratically elected President of Kenya.

Last month, President Ramaphosa offered his "warm congratulations" to President-elect Ruto.

"A prosperous and united Kenya is an important prerequisite for and contributor to a prosperous and peaceful continent. We look forward to working with you in pursuit of the Africa we want," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022