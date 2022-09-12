Deputy President Mabuza to attend inauguration of President-elect of Kenya

Deputy President David Mabuza is headed to Nairobi, Kenya, to attend the inauguration of President-elect, William Samoei Ruto, which takes place on Tuesday, 13 September 2022.

According to a statement released on Monday, President-elect Ruto invited President Ramaphosa, who has since delegated the Deputy President to represent the government and people of South Africa at the inauguration.

"South Africa and Kenya enjoy strong bilateral relations, which are mutually beneficial and underpinned by common values and principles," the statement read.

The Deputy President's Office said the inauguration follows the peacefully held national elections on 9 August 2022, where the incoming President received the majority of votes to become the fifth democratically elected President of Kenya.

Last month, President Ramaphosa offered his "warm congratulations" to President-elect Ruto.

"A prosperous and united Kenya is an important prerequisite for and contributor to a prosperous and peaceful continent. We look forward to working with you in pursuit of the Africa we want," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)