Left Menu

Nagpur: Army jawan `kills' witness in rape case against brother; arrested

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-09-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 21:28 IST
Nagpur: Army jawan `kills' witness in rape case against brother; arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A 52-year-old man who was a key witness in a rape case was allegedly shot dead by the accused's brother, an Army jawan, in Nagpur district.

The incident took place at Belona village in Narkhed tehsil, around 50 km from here, on Monday evening, said a police official.

Bharat Ramchandra Kalambe (30) was arrested for allegedly killing Keshav Baburao Maske (52), he said.

Bharat, an Army personnel who was posted in Ladakh, was visiting his village on leave.

In 2021, his brother Premlal was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in the village, the official said.

Keshav was a key witness in the rape case and had testified against Premlal. On Monday evening, Bharat beat up Keshav when the latter was walking home and allegedly shot him in the head with a pistol before fleeing.

He was later arrested and a court on Tuesday sent him in police custody till September 16, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
2
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022