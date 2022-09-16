Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to border conflict ceasefire -TASS

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on Friday agreed a ceasefire to end a bout of border skirmishes this week, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported, citing Kyrgyzstan's border service.

At least three people have been killed and 27 wounded since fighting over a disputed mountainous frontier area broke out two days ago.

