Left Menu

Another key accused in murder of two Kolkata teens held

The police later said that the duo was strangled to death.Local police in the Malancha area of North 24 Parganas district had spotted the bodies on Basanti Highway and taken them to the morgue.The state government had suspended the inspector in-charge and another officer of the Baguiati Police Station, where a missing complaint was lodged by the parents of the boys.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-09-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 20:02 IST
Another key accused in murder of two Kolkata teens held
  • Country:
  • India

Another key accused in the murder of two 17-year-old boys from Kolkata has been arrested, a CID officer said on Saturday.

The officer said that Kanhai Kumar, who was allegedly driving the car used to abduct and murder the two boys was picked up by a CID team in Delhi on Friday night.

The process has started to bring Kumar to Kolkata on transit remand after production in a Delhi court, the officer said.

The alleged mastermind in the case Satyendra Choudhury was apprehended by a special team of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate from Howrah railway station on September 9 when he was trying to board a train for Mumbai.

A total of six persons have been arrested in connection with the twin murders.

Bodies of two boys were found at a morgue in Basirhat on September 6, almost a fortnight after they went missing. The police later said that the duo was strangled to death.

Local police in the Malancha area of North 24 Parganas district had spotted the bodies on Basanti Highway and taken them to the morgue.

The state government had suspended the inspector in-charge and another officer of the Baguiati Police Station, where a missing complaint was lodged by the parents of the boys. Two days back the Commissioner of Police of Bidhannagar, Supratim Sarkar was transferred as ADGP and IGP, Traffic and Road Safety and Gaurav Sharma, took over as the new police chief of Bidhannagar. The case is now being investigated by state CID.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
4
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022