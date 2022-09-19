Kremlin says Ukrainian war crimes claims are a lie
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-09-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 14:38 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin on Monday rejected claims Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine's Kharkiv territory as a "lie."
"It is the same scenario as in Bucha. It's a lie, and of course we will defend the truth in this story," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, when asked about statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Russian forces had committed war crimes in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Ukrainian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- Kharkiv
- Russian
- Dmitry Peskov
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine nuclear plant loses power line, Moscow makes Europe sweat over gas
Bangladesh PM Hasina lauds Modi for evacuating Bangladeshi students from Ukraine, Vaccine Maitri programme; calls India "tested friend"
Major railway factories miss production targets; national carrier attributes it to supply chain disruption caused by Ukraine war.
Key rail factories miss production targets for coaches, wheels, locos; officials blame Ukraine war