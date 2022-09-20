Left Menu

Man arrested in Hyderabad for murdering vegetable vendor

Hyderabad police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of murdering a vegetable vendor and stealing her gold ornaments.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-09-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 23:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of murdering a vegetable vendor and stealing her gold ornaments. According to Police, the accused came to Hyderabad a few years ago and worked in a lodge in Secunderabad.

Police said he used to do labour work for house construction and other works for which he travelled from Hyderabad to Kurnool, Anantapur, Prakasham, Kamareddy districts etc. A few months ago he befriended one Rathlavath Devamma, a vegetable vendor in Bowenpally. They both used to consume toddy. He got evil thoughts when he saw her gold and silver ornaments, said the police. Chandana Deepthi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North zone said the accused hatched a plan to kill Devamma and steal ornaments to gain easy money. For executing his plan, he took her to the toddy compound at RTC Colony Bowenpally in the evening of September 15 and both consumed toddy. Then, he took her Tirumulgherry and slit her throat with a razor blade. He escaped with her ear studs, mangalsutra, silver anklets and Rs.8,000, said the DCP

He was arrested in Trimulgherry area in Secunderabad. Police also recovered the gold jewellery from his possession. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

