Indian Red Cross Society needs to keep pace with changing times: Union minister Mandaviya

The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) needs to move with the times to refine and redefine itself to reach the widest population through innovative and collaborative ventures, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

''Sewa and 'sahyog' are part of our legacy, and they form an integral part of our 'sanskar'. These also underline and define the motto of the Indian Red Cross Society which is known for its work to help and aid humanity in times of need and emergencies,'' Mandaviya, who is also the Chairman of the IRCS, said as he inaugurated the States and UTs Leadership Meeting of the Society here.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss ways and means to improve functioning of the IRCS, a health ministry statement said.

Noting that the Red Cross is identified with hope, he said it epitomises credibility and assured presence. ''If the IRCS does not keep pace with the changing times, its relevance and identity may be lost. The IRCS needs to introspect on its strengths and weakness, and chart an action plan on how does it redefine itself to embrace the changing role with time,'' he said.

''This may need deep diving into structural and organisational structures, attention of discipline in working of IRCS regional centres, transparency in appointments, better grievance redressal mechanisms, better utilisation of digital technology for people- centred activities among other things,'' Mandaviya noted. Speaking on the advancements in India's healthcare facilities which were witnessed during the Covid pandemic, the Union minister stated, “We are always fascinated with healthcare models of other countries but Covid showed the strength of our system and exposed the weaknesses of even advanced countries.'' India not only managed Covid with successful regional models, but provided international support to many countries through drugs and vaccines under Vaccine Maitri, he said.

''It is commendable that our medicines did not falter on quality and nor did we exploit the situation with higher prices. This reflects our deep adherence to the philosophy of 'Vasudeva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family),'' he stressed. Mandaviya invited suggestions from the participants on taking up unique ventures and expanding the ambit of operations of the IRCS. State Red Cross chairmen, vice-chairmen, secretaries and other dignitaries from the IRCS participated in the meeting.

