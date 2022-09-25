Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Two children die after massive fire breaks out at newly constructed hospital building in Tirupati

Two children succumbed to their injuries after a massive fire broke out in the newly constructed Karthikeya Hospital in Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati early on Sunday morning, said the police.

ANI | Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-09-2022 10:23 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 10:23 IST
Visual from the fire (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased children Dr Ravi Shankar Reddy and Dr Anantalakshmi, are safe. According to the fire officials, the incident happened due to an electrical short circuit.

Police and firefighters have reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire. Rescue operations for the remaining three inside are underway, informed the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

