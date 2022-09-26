Left Menu

HP: Woman, 3 minor buried alive as house collapse after landslide

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-09-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 12:14 IST
HP: Woman, 3 minor buried alive as house collapse after landslide
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people of a family including three minors were buried alive under debris after their house collapsed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, the officials said on Monday. The incident happened late Sunday night in Khijwadi village near Ronhat, they said.

Mamta (27), her three daughters Arang (2), Amisha (6), Ishita (8) and her niece Akanshika (7) died in the incident, they said.

They were sleeping inside the house when the incident happened, they said.

Mamta's husband sustained injuries in the incident, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022