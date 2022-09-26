Left Menu

Six victims, gunman dead after shooting at school in Russia's Izhevsk

A gunman killed six people a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk, Russia's interior ministry said in a statement on Telegram. The Udmurtia branch of the interior ministry said the gunman had killed himself and that 20 people were wounded. He said that there were dead and wounded among the school students.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-09-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 13:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A gunman killed six people a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk, Russia's interior ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

The Udmurtia branch of the interior ministry said the gunman had killed himself and that 20 people were wounded. News agency RIA cited Governor Alexander Brechalov of the Udmurtia region, of which Izhevsk is the capital, as saying that an unidentified man had entered the school and killed a security guard. He said that there were dead and wounded among the school students.

